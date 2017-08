Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atmanco Inc

* AtmanCo announces signature of a letter of intent for the acquisition of PlusMobile

* AtmanCo - agreement also includes signature by AtmanCo of an exclusive distribution agreement in North America for MovyPark Mobile Parking solution

* AtmanCo Inc says letter of intent contemplates a purchase price of $us 2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: