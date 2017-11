Nov 8 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos energy corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2017 and initiates fiscal 2018 guidance; raises dividend 7.8 percent

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.75 to $3.95

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fiscal 2018 capital expenditures in range of $1.3 billion and $1.4 bln