July 27 (Reuters) - Atlantic Tele-network Inc

* ATN International Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.36‍​; q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $123.2 mln‍​

* ATN International Inc - expects 2017 capital expenditures for domestic and international telecom businesses between $95 million to $115 million range

* Q2 revenue view $125.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S