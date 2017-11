Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aton Resources Inc:

* Announces extension of non-brokered private placement of up to $1.0 million

* Intends to extend its non-brokered private placement offering of up to 25 million common shares at a price of $0.04 per share​

* Closing of offering is expected to occur on or about December 1, 2017​