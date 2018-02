BRIEF-Atos 2017 Net Income Group Share Rises To 601 Million Euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* 2017 OPERATING MARGIN AT € 1.3 BILLION, 10% OF REVENUE, +18% ORGANICALLY

* 2017 REVENUE AT € 12.7 BILLION +10% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES +2.3% ORGANICALLY

* 2017 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE +11% AT € 601 MILLION

* STRONGER FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES IN 2018 CONFIRMING 2019 AMBITION TARGETS

* SEES FOR 2018 REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH: +2% TO +3%; OPERATING MARGIN: 10.5% TO 11% OF REVENUE

* SEES FOR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW: CIRCA 60% OF OPERATING MARGIN

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.70 PER SHARE