Dec 12 (Reuters) - Atos Se:

* ATOS CEO SAYS CONSIDERING PARTNERSHIPS FOR GEMALTO SIM CARDS , IN CONTACT WITH POTENTIAL PARTNERS ALREADY

* GEMALTO SHARE PRICE MOVE ON TUESDAY SHOWS THAT ATOS OFFER PRICE IS CORRECT - ATOS CEO

* ATOS' GEMALTO OFFER HAS NO TIME LIMIT - ATOS CEO