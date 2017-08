July 26 (Reuters) - ATOS

* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.31 BILLION, UP 2.2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES

* CONFIRMS ALL 2017 OBJECTIVES

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 327 MILLION, UP 1.1 PERCENT

* ORDER BOOK AT END OF JUNE WAS EUR 22.2 BILLION

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 211 MILLION, UP 25 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)