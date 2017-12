BRIEF-Atos ‍maintains Gemalto bid​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Atos:

* REG-ATOS CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO ACQUIRE GEMALTO TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN CYBERSECURITY, DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES

* ‍ATOS CONFIRMS ITS PROPOSED ALL-CASH PUBLIC OFFER AT A PRICE OF EUR 46.0 PER GEMALTO SHARE (CUM DIVIDEND)​

* ‍THIS PRICE REFLECTS FULLY FAIR VALUE OF GEMALTO AND PRESENTS A SUBSTANTIAL PREMIUM TO ITS LAST UNAFFECTED SHARE PRICE​

* ‍ATOS REITERATES ITS READINESS TO OPEN DISCUSSIONS AND IS CONFIDENT THAT GEMALTO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL ENGAGE IN A CONSTRUCTIVE DIRECT DIALOGUE WITH RESPECT TO OFFER​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT INTENDS TO INTEGRATE ALL OF GEMALTO BUSINESSES WITHIN COMBINED GROUP AND WILL MAINTAIN GEMALTO BRAND​

* ‍ATOS WILL PROMPTLY PROVIDE DETAILED ANSWERS TO ALL POINTS RAISED BY GEMALTO IN ITS PRESS RELEASE AND LETTER DATED 13 DECEMBER 2017​