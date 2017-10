Oct 24 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 3.00‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.93 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER BACKLOG AT END SEPT. 2017 WAS EUR ‍​21.9 BILLION, UP 13.3 PERCENT

* CONFIRMS 2017 OBJECTIVES