Jan 30 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* SIGNS MAJOR CONTRACT WITH HENKEL TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

* HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER LARGE SCALE IT OUTSOURCING SERVICES TO HENKEL,

* ATOS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR HENKEL‘S DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE,

* AT THE CORE OF THE SOLUTION IS A SHARED PRIVATE CLOUD‍​