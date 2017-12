BRIEF-Atos will be able to seize other M&A opportunities after integrating Gemalto-Atos CEO

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Atos:

* ATOS CEO SAYS HE IS CONFIDENT IN THE GROUP‘S CAPACITY TO INTEGRATE GEMALTO IN VIEW OF ITS PAST ACQUISITIONS

* ATOS CEO SAYS GROUP WILL KEEP ITS CAPACITY TO SEIZE OTHER M&A OPPORTUNITIES AFTER BUYING GEMALTO

* ATOS CFO GIRARD SAYS GROUP INFORMED GEMALTO ON MONDAY THAT DUE DILIGENCES WERE NOT CONDITIONING ITS BID ANY MORE

* ATOS CFO GIRARD EXPECTS GEMALTO OPERATING PROFIT MARGINS TO REACH MID-TEENS LEVELS IN 18 TO 24 MONTHS

* ATOS CFO GIRARD CONFIRMS GROUP REVENUE ORGANIC GROWTH TARGETS BY 2019, INCLUDING POTENTIAL GEMALTO ACQUISITION

* ATOS CEO SEES “STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT” GROWTH IN GROUP‘S EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING GEMALTO‘S ACQUISITION Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)