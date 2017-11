Nov 23 (Reuters) - ATRIA OYJ:

* ‍HEIKKI KYNTÄJÄ, CFO AND DEPUTY CEO WILL RETIRE​

* ‍TOMAS BACK IS APPOINTED CFO AND DEPUTY CEO​

* ‍CHANGES WILL BE ACCOMPLISHED IN ATRIA PLC‘S MANAGEMENT TEAM AS OF 1ST OF JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)