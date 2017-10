Oct 17 (Reuters) - ATRIA OYJ:

* ATRIA FOCUSES ON THE PRODUCTION OF PORK FROM JYVÄSKYLÄ TO THE NURMO FACTORY

* ‍SLAUGHTER AND CUTTING OF PIGS WAS DECIDED TO BE CONCENTRATED AT ATRIA NURMO FACTORY​

* ‍DISMISSAL OF 17 EMPLOYEES AND TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AT JYVÄSKYLÄ‘S PRODUCTION PLANT​

* ‍EMPLOYEES TO BE LAID OFF WILL BE OFFERED OPPORTUNITY TO WORK AT ATRIA'S OTHER UNITS.​