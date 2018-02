Feb 8 (Reuters) - Atrium Health:

* ATRIUM HEALTH AND NAVICENT HEALTH ANNOUNCE PLANS TO FORM STRATEGIC COMBINATION TO SERVE COMMUNITIES IN CENTRAL AND SOUTH GEORGIA

* ATRIUM HEALTH SAYS NAVICENT HEALTH WILL BECOME A PART OF ATRIUM HEALTH, “BENEFITTING” CENTRAL AND SOUTH GEORGIA AREA

* ATRIUM HEALTH SAYS SIGNING OF LOI WITH NAVICENT HEALTH ALLOWS FOR MORE “DISCUSSIONS TO TAKE PLACE” Source text for Eikon: