Dec 21 (Reuters) - Atrium Ljungberg Ab:

* ‍‍SELLS PORT 73 IN HANINGE TO CBRE GLOBAL INVESTORS FOR UNDERLYING VALUE OF SEK 977 MILLION​ ​

* SALE OF PORT 73 WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH A DIVESTMENT OF SHARES