Oct 26 (Reuters) - Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly revenue ‍4.3 million RGT, qtrly net profit 2.3 million RGT ​

* Year ago qtrly ‍​revenue 3.8 million RGT, year ago qtrly net profit 1.9 million RGT

* Based on Q3 results, Co announces interim distribution of 1.85 sen per unit