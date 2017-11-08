BRIEF-ATS Automation Tooling says Q2 earnings per share C$0.15

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc -

* ATS reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.18

* Q2 revenue C$274.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$283.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.15

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc - ‍at quarter end, order bookings were $257 million, an 11% decrease from Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems - ‍management implemented restructuring that will result in closure of one division in southeast Asia, among others

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems - ‍in total, management expects that approximately 3% of company’s workforce will be affected from restructuring actions​

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems - ‍restructuring will be completed over next three to four months

* ATS Automation Tooling - most associated cost of about $9 million to $10 million will be incurred in company’s third fiscal quarter related to restructuring​

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc - ‍ivan Ross has announced his decision to step down from board of directors effective November 8, 2017​

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems - ‍with recent appointment of Kirsten Lange to board of directors, its membership is now comprised of seven directors​