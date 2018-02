BRIEF-AT&T Co Entered Letter Amendment To $10 Bln Term Loan Credit Agreement

Feb 5 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T INC - ‍ ON FEB 2, CO ENTERED LETTER AMENDMENT TO $10 BILLION TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOV 15, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* AT&T INC - PURSUANT TO TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, TRANCHE A COMMITMENT WAS INCREASED FROM $5 BILLION TO $8.09 BILLION

* AT&T INC - ‍ PURSUANT TO TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, TRANCHE B COMMITMENT WAS INCREASED FROM $5 BILLION TO $8.09 BILLION

* AT&T INC - PURSUANT TO TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, COMMITMENT TERMINATION DATE WAS EXTENDED TO DEC 31, 2018