Oct 23 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc

* AT&T - Co, Time Warner to extend Oct. 22 "termination date" of deal agreement "for a short period of time" Source text (bit.ly/2z1aA3P) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)