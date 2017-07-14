FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 14, 2017 / 4:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T is planning organizational changes to follow its deal for Time Warner, including redefined role for CEO Randall Stephenson- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Stephenson will drop ceo title and become executive chairman,overseeing pair of ceos who will manage AT&T's telecom and media businesses- Bloomberg, citing sources

* John Stankey, who now leads directv and other entertainment businesses, will be ceo of the media division, including time warner- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Directv will become part of unit that includes AT&T'straditional phone businesses, to be run by John Donovan, who will be promoted to CEO- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2tSwh0y

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.