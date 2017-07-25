FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-AT&T reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-AT&T reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc

* AT&T reports second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $39.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $39.79 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AT&T Inc - ‍company maintains full-year guidance​

* AT&T Inc - Q2 U.S. wireless postpaid churn 0.79 percent versus 0.97 percent

* AT&T Inc - ‍2.8 million wireless net adds​ in quarter

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $160.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AT&T Inc - ‍total video losses of 199,000 with DIRECTV NOW gains helping offset traditional tv subscriber decline​ in quarter

* AT&T Inc - continue to expect Time Warner deal to close by year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.