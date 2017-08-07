BRIEF-AT&T says to roll out CBS network's popular entertainment, Sports and CBS news programming on Directv Now

Aug 7 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc

* AT&T says in coming weeks will begin to roll out CBS Television Network's popular entertainment, Sports and CBS news programming on Directv Now

* AT&T Inc - deal will also include video-on-demand catalogs from CBS, CW, Pop and Showtime

* AT&T Inc - as part of agreement with CBS, DirecTV Now customers will also access to live local coverage on nearly 25 live local CBS and CW stations

* In coming weeks will also begin to roll out showtime, CW, CBS Sports Network and Pop on Directv Now

* Entertainment from CBS and CW will be available on all Directv now packages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: