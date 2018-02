BRIEF-Attacq Targets Maiden Dividend Payment Of 73 Cents In 2018

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS 58 MILLION RAND VERSUS 39.4 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* HY ‍GROSS REVENUE 1.00 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.04 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ON INTERNATIONAL FRONT, EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM INCREASING DISTRIBUTIONS FROM MAS INVESTMENT UNDERPINNED BY MAS’ INCOME-GENERATING INVESTMENTS​

* ‍TARGETING A MAIDEN DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 73 CENTS PER SHARE, PAYABLE IN OCTOBER 2018, FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT ATTACQ‘S DISTRIBUTIONS WILL GROW BY 20.0% PER ANNUM FOR NEXT THREE FINANCIAL YEARS COMMENCING 1 JULY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: