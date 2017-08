July 27 (Reuters) - Attendo

* Attendo Q2 net sales increased by 9 percent to SEK 2,744 mln (2,525)

* Attendo Q2 operating profit (EBITA) increased by 2 percent to sek 228 mln (224)

* Says will be opening a significantly higher number of care homes in 2017 than in previous years, which is expected to have a negative impact on earnings in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)