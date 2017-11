Nov 10 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (Publ)

* Q3 ‍net sales increased by 7 percent to SEK 2,741m (2,568)​

* Q3 ‍adjusted for currency effects net sales increased by 7 percent​

* Q3 ‍operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 337m (340), representing an operating margin of 12.3 percent (13.2)​

* Reuters poll: Attendo Q3 sales were seen at SEK 2,843 million, EBITA seen at 345 million