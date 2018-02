BRIEF-Attendo Q4 operating profit tops forecast

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (Publ):

* ATTENDO‘S YEAR-END REPORT 2017 - NEW RECORD IN THE NUMBER OF NEW NURSING HOMES, THE BOARD HAS APPOINTED PERTTI KARJALAINEN AS ACTING CEO

* Q4 ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY 14 PERCENT TO SEK 3,011M (2,647)​

* Q4 ‍ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS, NET SALES INCREASED BY 14 PERCENT.​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS PROPOSING A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.27 (1.22) PER SHARE.​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 240M (241), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 8.0 PERCENT (9.1).​

* REUTERS POLL: ATTENDO Q4 SALES WERE SEEN AT SEK 3,026 MILLION, EBITA SEEN AT 226 MILLION, DIVIDEND AT 1.31 SEK/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)