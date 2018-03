BRIEF-Attendo to evaluate alternatives for Finnish healthcare ops

March 5 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (Publ):

* ATTENDO WILL EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS FINNISH HEALTHCARE OPERATIONS

* SAYS ‍HAS INITIATED A PROCESS TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPTIONS REGARDING ITS HEALTHCARE AND DENTAL CARE OPERATIONS IN FINLAND, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL DIVESTMENT​​

* SAYS ‍ASSESSMENT OF DIFFERENT STRATEGIC OPTIONS WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* SAYS ‍HAS ENGAGED DANSKE BANK AS FINANCIAL ADVISER TO ASSIST IN EVALUATION​