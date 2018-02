Feb 26 (Reuters) - ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE MAD 5.4 BILLION, UP 13.3 PERCENT YOY

* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME MAD 11.7 BILLION, UP 10.8 PERCENT YOY

* FY NET BANKING INCOME MAD 21.6 BILLION, UP 10 PERCENT YOY

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF MAD 12.50 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2BRlJVj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)