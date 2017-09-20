FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for Atwood Orca
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 1:46 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for Atwood Orca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:

* Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for the Atwood Orca

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - ‍drilling program would be expected to extend until about April 2019​

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - as a result of this contract, expected earliest availability of Atwood Orca is August 2018, assuming no options are exercised

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - if both options were to be exercised, drilling program would be expected to extend until about April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.