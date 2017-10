Oct 5 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:

* Atwood Oceanics Inc Shareholders approve merger

* More than 98 percent of votes cast and 70 percent of shares outstanding were voted in favor of transaction​

* Companies anticipate closing of transaction will occur within one business day, assuming all other customary closing conditions are met​

* Shareholders have approved plan of merger with Ensco Plc​