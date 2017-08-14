FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atyr Pharma qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.51​
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Atyr Pharma qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.51​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atyr Pharma Inc:

* Atyr Pharma announces second quarter 2017 operating results and provides an update on innovative immunology pipeline

* Atyr Pharma Inc qtrly ‍net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.51​

* Atyr Pharma Inc - expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into Q3 of 2018

* Atyr Pharma Inc - ‍plans to commence a phase 1 clinical program for imod.fc program later this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

