Dec 22 (Reuters) - Atyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA SAYS ON DEC 22, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 18, 2016 - SEC FILING

* ATYR PHARMA - AMENDMENT NOW REQUIRES FOR DRAW OF THIRD TRANCHE OF LOAN TO INCLUDE AUSTRALIA AS QUALIFYING GEOGRAPHY FOR INITIATION OF IMOD.FC TRIAL