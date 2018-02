Feb 6 (Reuters) - AU Optronics Corp:

* SAYS IT OBTAINS SHARES IN COMQI FOR UP TO $28 MILLION

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES MONETARY AMOUNT OF THE INVESTMENT AT T$5.281 BILLION ($180.20 million), BUDGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES REDUCED BY T$7.909 BILLION Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.3060 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)