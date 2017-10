Oct 19 (Reuters) - AUDEN AG:

* NEW MANAGEMENT BOARD CONSIDERS FY FORECAST PUBLISHED IN APRIL BEYOND REACH

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF AUDEN AG FROM DECEMBER 2016 IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW​

* LIABILITIES FROM LOANS AT NOMINAL AND INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS WERE REDUCED TO APPROX. EUR 2.3 MILLION AT END OF SEPT