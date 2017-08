Aug 2 (Reuters) - AUDEN AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDED TO DISMISS SOLE MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, MARTIN FRANZ, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* REYKE SCHULT APPOINTED TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR ONE YEAR‍​

* SUBSEQUENTLY, ALL SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS RESIGN WITH EFFECT FROM END OF AUG. 02, 2017