BRIEF-AudioCodes reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-AudioCodes reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AudioCodes Ltd

* Audiocodes reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue rose 5.4 percent to $39.2 million

* ‍quarterly service revenues increased by 12.4% year-over-year to $12.7 million​

* As of September 30, co had acquired aggregate of 14.5 million of its ordinary shares since August 2014 for aggregate consideration of about $70.7 million​

* On Oct 24, board approved filing new application with court in Israel requesting approval for additional repurchase program for up to $20 million

* ‍On track to deliver about 15% annual growth for UC-SIP business which is expected to reach $100 million of annual revenues by 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

