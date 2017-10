Oct 19 (Reuters) - AUFEMININ SA:

* INCREASES ITS MY LITTLE PARIS STAKE FROM 73.7 PERCENT TO 91.3 PERCENT ON A NON-DILUTED BASIS

* THIS OPERATION IS TOTALLY FINANCED THROUGH THE GROUP’S CASH POSITION Source text: bit.ly/2gR1VWP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)