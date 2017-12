Dec 11 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* ‍PURCHASED AN INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY IN SEAVIEW, WELLINGTON FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF NZ$44.9 MILLION​

* INVESTIGATING & UNDERTAKING DUE DILIGENCE ON CERTAIN AUCKLAND BASED INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES AND EXPECTS TO LAUNCH FUND IN NEW YEAR

* FUND IS EXPECTED TO INITIALLY RAISE BETWEEN NZ$50 AND NZ$70 MILLION OF EQUITY