Dec 22 (Reuters) - Augusta Capital Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH AIRWAYS CORP OF NEW ZEALAND AND SYNDICATE OWNING AIRWAYS’ CHRISTCHURCH PREMISES​

* ‍AUGUSTA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD TO RE-SYNDICATE CHRISTCHURCH PROPERTY TO RAISE NZ$22.75 MILLION​