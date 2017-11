Nov 6 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA

* DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS ACQUIRES CARGILL‘S SWITZERLAND-BASED ANIMAL FEED BUSINESS

* ‍PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​

* AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA - ‍CARGILL GENERATED REVENUES OF ROUGHLY EUR 130 MILLION IN FY 2017 (ENDING MAY 31, 2017)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)