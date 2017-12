Dec 21 (Reuters) - AURELIUS:

* ACQUIRES UK-BASED CONNECT BOOKS

* ACQUISITION OF CONNECT BOOKS FROM FTSE-LISTED SPECIALIST DISTRIBUTION COMPANY CONNECT GROUP PLC

* CONNECT BOOKS HAS PROJECTED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 250 MILLION FOR 2017

* CONNECT BOOKS TO BE REBRANDED BACK TO BERTRAM GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)