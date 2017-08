BRIEF-Aurelius H1 ‍EBITDA for combined group at EUR 303.0 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:

* H1 ‍TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EUR 2,282.9 MILLION (+66% OVER H1 2016)​

* H1 ‍EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP AT EUR 303.0 MILLION (+ 204% OVER H1 2016)​

* H1 ‍OPERATING EBITDA OF GROUP COMPANIES AT EUR 75.7 MILLION (+59% OVER H1 2016)​

* ‍RECORD EARNINGS EXPECTED FOR 2017; OUTLOOK IS STILL VERY POSITIVE​

* ‍WE NOW ANTICIPATE AN EBITDA FOR COMBINED GROUP OF MORE THAN EUR 650 MILLION - CHAIRMAN​