July 6 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA:

* AURELIUS SELLS GETRONICS GROUP

* SALES PRICE IS EUR 220 MILLION (ENTERPRISE VALUE)

* IS SELLING ITS SUBSIDIARY GETRONICS TO BOTTEGA INVESTCO S.À R.L. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)