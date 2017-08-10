BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc.-

* AuRico Metals reports 2017 second quarter results

* AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly ‍royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016​

* AuRico Metals Inc - ‍annual royalty revenue guidance has been revised upwards for second time in 2017, to a range of $10.5 to $11.0 million​

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) $10.5 million to $11.0 million

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 kemess underground capital expenditures $6.0 million to $7.0 million