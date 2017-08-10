FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 12:34 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AuRico Metals Inc.-

* AuRico Metals reports 2017 second quarter results

* AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly ‍royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016​

* AuRico Metals Inc - ‍annual royalty revenue guidance has been revised upwards for second time in 2017, to a range of $10.5 to $11.0 million​

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 royalty revenues (pre-tax) $10.5 million to $11.0 million

* AuRico Metals Inc sees 2017 kemess underground capital expenditures $6.0 million to $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

