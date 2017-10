BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise to include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease​

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍ plans to evaluate proprietary nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution for treatment of keratoconjunctivitis sicca/ DES

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍a phase II proof of concept clinical trial for voclosporin in FSGS and MCD patients will be initiated in first half of 2018​