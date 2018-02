Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aurion Resources Ltd:

* AURION OPTIONS OUTA PROJECT IN FINLAND TO KINROSS

* AURION RESOURCES SAYS SIGNED A NON-BINDING LOI WITH KINROSS GOLD GIVING KINROSS RIGHT TO EARN UP TO 70% OF OUTA PROJECT

* AURION RESOURCES LTD - ‍UNDER TERMS OF LOI KINROSS MUST SPEND US$5 MILLION OVER 5 YEARS TO EARN A 70% INTEREST IN PROJECT​

* AURION RESOURCES LTD - ‍KINROSS HAS AGREED TO COMPLETE A FIRM US$1 MILLION EXPLORATION EXPENDITURE OVER FIRST TWO YEARS​