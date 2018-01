Jan 29 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding Ag:

* AURIS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $5.5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* AURIS MEDICAL - ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTORS PROVIDING FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF 12.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $0.44/SHARE