Nov 28 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* AURIS MEDICAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE CHF 0.14

* ‍NET LOSS FOR Q3 OF 2017 WAS CHF 6.0 MILLION, OR CHF 0.14 PER SHARE​

* EXPECTS THAT ITS OPERATING EXPENSES IN 2017 WILL BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF CHF 28 TO 32 MILLION​

‍EXPECTS THAT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL ENABLE FUNDING OF OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2018​