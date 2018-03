March 5 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:

* AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO’S UNIT 4 GETTING 9 OBSERVATIONS AFTER U.S. FDA INSPECTION

* U.S. FDA CONDUCTED INSPECTION AT UNIT IV, HYDERABAD; AT END OF INSPECTION, CO WAS ISSUED FORM 483 WITH 9 OBSERVATIONS

* CO WOULD BE REPLYING TO FDA WITHIN 15 WORKING DAYS Source text - bit.ly/2CZTzED Further company coverage: